ChatGPT 1st AI app to hit 1 billion monthly users

Anthropic's Claude hits 56 million users

Even with all that success, ChatGPT isn't alone. Anthropic's Claude app is catching attention too, jumping to 56 million users with a massive 640% yearly growth.

Some US users are even spending less time on ChatGPT after trying Claude.

Now, both companies are gearing up for their stock market debuts: Anthropic has already filed for an IPO, and OpenAI is expected to follow soon, so the AI race is about to get even more interesting.