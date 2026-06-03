ChatGPT 1st AI app to hit 1 billion monthly users
Technology
ChatGPT just made history as the first-ever AI app to reach 1 billion monthly users, hitting this milestone in May 2026, only three years after its launch.
That's faster growth than TikTok or Instagram managed, showing just how quickly AI is becoming part of everyday life.
Anthropic's Claude hits 56 million users
Even with all that success, ChatGPT isn't alone. Anthropic's Claude app is catching attention too, jumping to 56 million users with a massive 640% yearly growth.
Some US users are even spending less time on ChatGPT after trying Claude.
Now, both companies are gearing up for their stock market debuts: Anthropic has already filed for an IPO, and OpenAI is expected to follow soon, so the AI race is about to get even more interesting.