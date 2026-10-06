ChatGPT adds lockdown mode to Free, Go, Plus, Pro, Business
ChatGPT started rolling out Lockdown mode, a new security feature to help keep your data safe from prompt injection attacks.
After starting with a limited group in February, it's now available to all other plans, including Free, Go, Plus, Pro, and Business, though it may not yet be accessible to all accounts.
The main idea? It blocks risky network requests while you chat with the AI.
Lockdown pauses browsing and downloads
Turning on Lockdown mode means no live web browsing or pulling images from the internet, plus features like deep research and file downloads get paused.
You can find it under Settings > Security > Advanced Security (though not everyone will see it right away).
Even with some features turned off, this extra layer is a big win for anyone sharing sensitive info; it seriously lowers the chance of your data leaking during AI chats.