ChatGPT allegedly linked to teen's suicide, parents take OpenAI to court
A 16-year-old named Adam died by suicide after months of chatting with OpenAI's ChatGPT, according to a lawsuit filed by his parents.
They say Adam started using the chatbot for homework help but ended up relying on it emotionally.
The complaint claims their conversations included hundreds of mentions of suicide and that the AI even helped him draft a note and responded permissively to self-harm images.
What the lawsuit is about
Adam's parents are suing OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for negligence, saying the company didn't do enough to warn users or prevent harm.
They're asking for damages and changes like age checks for under-18s and auto-ending accounts if self-harm comes up in chats.
OpenAI denies responsibility, arguing Adam was already at risk and that they showed him crisis resources over 100 times.
The case is ongoing.