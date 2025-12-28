What the lawsuit is about

Adam's parents are suing OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for negligence, saying the company didn't do enough to warn users or prevent harm.

They're asking for damages and changes like age checks for under-18s and auto-ending accounts if self-harm comes up in chats.

OpenAI denies responsibility, arguing Adam was already at risk and that they showed him crisis resources over 100 times.

The case is ongoing.