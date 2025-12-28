Chinese scientists develop a 'smart surface': What does it do?
What's the story
Chinese scientists have developed a groundbreaking "smart surface" capable of transforming electromagnetic waves into usable electricity. The innovation, which combines communications technology and advanced electromagnetic engineering, could pave the way for intelligent stealth systems and next-generation 6G wireless communication. A research team from Xidian University is behind this revolutionary development.
Stealth advantage
The smart surface technology could be used to create "electromagnetic cooperative stealth," where multiple entities work together to lower their visibility to the radar and electromagnetic sensors. This could change the game for electronic warfare, enabling future stealth aircraft to use radar beams as a source of power and communication instead of dodging enemy surveillance.
Communication leap
The smart surface tech could also give China a leg up in developing next-gen 6G technology, including communication satellites. The self-sustaining electronic system integrates wireless information transfer and energy harvesting, which could revolutionize the way we think about communication and power.