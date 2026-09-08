ChatGPT can now mimic your writing style: How to enable
What's the story
ChatGPT has introduced a new feature that allows the AI model to learn and replicate your unique writing style. The update, as per a recent post on X by ChatGPT, enables the tool to recognize your favorite phrases, preferred sign-offs, and even capitalization patterns. The aim is to generate content that closely resembles your usual style of communication.
Integration
Integration with work tools
The latest ChatGPT update seamlessly integrates with popular work tools like Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and SharePoint.
The AI model learns from your daily interactions on these platforms by analyzing emails, messages, and files.
This way, it picks up on your writing patterns and incorporates them into future drafts for a more personalized touch.
Activation guide
How to activate the feature
To activate this new feature, users need to visit ChatGPT on the web or in Settings. From there, they should click on Personalisation and select Writing Style.
The changes will be reflected across all messages sent through ChatGPT on both web and mobile platforms.
The feature is available for all paid plans with access to ChatGPT work.
AI analysis
AI's role in analyzing writing styles
AI tools can analyze various aspects of writing such as vocabulary, tone, and sentence structure.
This helps large language models (LLMs) create a profile of your writing style.
The aim is to make AI-generated content sound more natural and personal.
These models use natural language processing (NLP) to break down text into smaller components like word choices, sentence structures, and emotional tone.