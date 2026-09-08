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Home / News / Technology News / ChatGPT can now mimic your writing style: How to enable
ChatGPT can now mimic your writing style: How to enable
The feature is currently available to paid users

ChatGPT can now mimic your writing style: How to enable

By Mudit Dube
Sep 08, 2026
10:46 am
What's the story

ChatGPT has introduced a new feature that allows the AI model to learn and replicate your unique writing style. The update, as per a recent post on X by ChatGPT, enables the tool to recognize your favorite phrases, preferred sign-offs, and even capitalization patterns. The aim is to generate content that closely resembles your usual style of communication.

Integration

Integration with work tools

The latest ChatGPT update seamlessly integrates with popular work tools like Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and SharePoint.

The AI model learns from your daily interactions on these platforms by analyzing emails, messages, and files.

This way, it picks up on your writing patterns and incorporates them into future drafts for a more personalized touch.

Activation guide

How to activate the feature

To activate this new feature, users need to visit ChatGPT on the web or in Settings. From there, they should click on Personalisation and select Writing Style.

The changes will be reflected across all messages sent through ChatGPT on both web and mobile platforms.

The feature is available for all paid plans with access to ChatGPT work.

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AI analysis

AI's role in analyzing writing styles

AI tools can analyze various aspects of writing such as vocabulary, tone, and sentence structure.

This helps large language models (LLMs) create a profile of your writing style.

The aim is to make AI-generated content sound more natural and personal.

These models use natural language processing (NLP) to break down text into smaller components like word choices, sentence structures, and emotional tone.

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