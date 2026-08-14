ChatGPT can now remember what you do on your computer
What's the story
OpenAI has introduced a new feature called "Computer History" in the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac. The innovative tool gives the AI model access to a user's activity across different apps and websites, allowing it to personalize future conversations. The rollout started on Thursday and is available globally for Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers.
Feature evolution
Evolution of Chronicle research preview
OpenAI has announced the launch of Computer History in a series of posts on X.
The company describes the new feature as an evolution of the Chronicle research preview.
It said that this updated version uses fewer tokens and provides users with more privacy controls than its predecessor.
Functionality
How the Computer History feature works
The Computer History feature works within the ChatGPT Mac desktop app and runs in the background. It tracks which apps and websites a user visits, creating a timeline of that activity.
This record can be used in future ChatGPT sessions, reducing the amount of context users have to manually enter.
The timeline view also lets users revisit past work and recognize repetitive tasks.
Privacy measures
Users can clear history if they want
The Computer History feature gives users the option to clear all history or specific time periods from the timeline or menu bar.
It also requires explicit opt-in under Settings and then Integrations, with no data collection without this consent.
OpenAI has pitched Computer History as a tool for skill-building through repeated activity, rather than just recalling past conversations within ChatGPT itself.
Regulatory navigation
Privacy concerns continue to loom in EU and UK markets
Privacy concerns regarding persistent memory tools continue to loom in the EU and UK markets.
OpenAI's decision to delay the rollout in EEA, UK, and Switzerland suggests that it is navigating these regulatory requirements before wider access.
Users who want to disable the feature entirely can do so by choosing not to opt in.
OpenAI has said that Integrations settings will always show the status of Computer History.