ChatGPT can now show you ads in conversations

OpenAI is now testing ads in ChatGPT for US users. These "Sponsored" spots show up just below chatbot responses, aiming to match what you're chatting about—without changing the AI's actual answers.

How ad targeting works The system picks ads based on your chat topics and uses past interactions only if you've enabled ad personalization, but advertisers only see broad stats like clicks and views—not your personal info.

Only one ad pops up per response, even in longer chats.

Your options You can turn off ad personalization, manage what ChatGPT remembers about you, or dismiss any ad that pops up.

Plus, no ads will appear if you're under 18 or talking about sensitive stuff like health or politics.