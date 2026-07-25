Using ChatGPT on smart glasses, wearables might soon be possible
What's the story
OpenAI is looking to expand the reach of its AI assistant, ChatGPT, beyond smartphones and computers. The company's president Greg Brockman revealed this ambitious plan during a media briefing in New York. He said OpenAI is "very interested" in making ChatGPT available across a wider range of devices as part of its ongoing efforts to develop AI assistants capable of handling everyday tasks.
Future plans
Brockman aims to create a Jarvis-like AI assistant
Brockman described OpenAI's long-term vision of creating an AI assistant like Iron Man's Jarvis. He said this would be a step beyond a chatbot, interacting with computers and applications on behalf of users.
The president also hinted that future iterations of ChatGPT wouldn't be limited to individual apps.
"We are definitely very interested in integrations," he said, adding that APIs for wearables are still in early development stages.
Tech advancement
AI agents could eventually replace traditional computer interactions
Brockman also talked about OpenAI's broader ambitions for AI agents, highlighting the company's Codex technology. This already lets AI control computers and perform tasks across applications.
He suggested that traditional computer interactions could be replaced by AI in the future. "I think we're just going to realize this phase of us, like, clicking things and typing things, it was a phase." He said.
Device integration
APIs for wearables are planned
Despite some smart glasses already using OpenAI models for limited AI features, most don't offer direct access to ChatGPT accounts or advanced tools.
Brockman said OpenAI wants to change that by creating APIs specifically designed for wearable devices.
These would enable continuous background access and support camera-based multimodal interactions.
This could eventually let third-party smart glasses, pendants, and other wearables provide deeper ChatGPT experiences like those on desktop and mobile platforms today.
Market impact
Hardware development continues
Along with opening ChatGPT to third-party wearables, Brockman hinted at OpenAI's continued interest in hardware development.
He described the planned hardware as "a solution for a problem that we think is neglected."
However, these efforts have been scrutinized after Apple sued the company for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to its hardware.
Brockman acknowledged that broader AI-related issues such as privacy, safety, resource consumption, and regulation continue to pose challenges as AI assistants become more capable.