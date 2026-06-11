ChatGPT enters e-commerce with built-in Visa payments
What's the story
Visa has integrated its payment network with OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing the AI chatbot to shop and make purchases on behalf of users. The collaboration is a major leap in AI technology, as it lets agents not just recommend products but also complete transactions at potentially any merchant that accepts Visa. Previously, such capabilities were limited to a single retailer or a small group of enrolled merchants.
Past efforts
OpenAI's previous e-commerce venture failed due to high fees
OpenAI had previously attempted to venture into e-commerce with a feature called Instant Checkout. The tool allowed ChatGPT to search the internet for specific items like a digital personal shopper. However, it was error-prone and not widely adopted by merchants due to high fees charged by OpenAI. The company discontinued Instant Checkout in March this year.
Partnership details
How the Visa-ChatGPT shopping experience works
Unlike its previous attempts, the collaboration with Visa allows users to link their Visa cards to ChatGPT for shopping. This would make it easier for merchants to accept transactions initiated by AI agents. OpenAI will provide the technology enabling agents to interact, make decisions, and initiate purchases through ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Visa will handle payment authorization and fraud monitoring at scale.
Security measures
AI agents as active participants in the economy
Jack Forestell, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Visa, emphasized the importance of trusted, secure, and seamless transactions as AI agents become active participants in the economy. He demonstrated this with an example of a customer asking ChatGPT for wireless headphones under $150. The chatbot would find such a pair and purchase it on behalf of the customer.
Risk management
Concerns over AI purchases and fraud risks
The idea of AI agents buying products on behalf of consumers has raised concerns among banks and retailers. Issues like overspending, wrong purchases, or unauthorized transactions could arise. To mitigate these risks, Visa has promised to implement safeguards such as spending limits, approval steps, and approved merchants for shopping. This is aimed at protecting consumers while minimizing fraud in the process.