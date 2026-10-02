ChatGPT expands Lockdown mode to free and business plans
Technology
Lockdown mode is now available to all other plans, including Free and Business, though it may not yet be accessible to all accounts.
This feature, first kicked off in February to ChatGPT for Enterprise, Edu, Healthcare, and Teachers, is all about protecting users from sneaky prompt injection attacks that could swipe sensitive files or information.
If you ever worry about privacy while using AI, this one's for you.
Enable Lockdown mode in ChatGPT settings
Lockdown mode turns off live web browsing, deep research, Agent mode, and viewing images from the web, so hackers have fewer ways in.
You can still upload files for analysis, but downloading is blocked for extra safety.
Want to try it? Just head to your ChatGPT account settings > Security and switch on Lockdown mode.