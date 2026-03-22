Russia may ban ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude by 2027

Russia is mulling a crackdown on foreign artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT , Gemini, and Claude. The proposed regulations would require these foreign models used by more than 500,000 people every day to store Russian user data within the country's borders for three years. This is a bid to keep Russian data within its territory and limit external influence on the nation's internet ecosystem.

User impact Potential loss of access to AI tools If these proposed regulations are implemented by 2027, many users in Russia might lose access to popular US-made AI tools from companies like OpenAI and Google. Russia's Ministry for Digital Development has said that these measures are aimed at helping protect citizens from covert manipulation and discriminatory algorithms. Observers believe that such actions could benefit homegrown technologies like Yandex's AI.

Digital sovereignty Drive for digital sovereignty The proposed regulations are part of a larger effort to make Russia's digital space more independent and in line with what the government calls "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values." The rules were published online by Russia's Ministry for Digital Development. They would give Moscow extensive powers over the emerging AI sector, as part of its broader drive to create a sovereign internet insulated from foreign influence.

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