ChatGPT Go debuts in Indonesia with affordable $4.50/month subscription
OpenAI just launched ChatGPT Go in Indonesia, offering a bunch of premium AI features for Rp75,000 ($4.50) per month.
You get 10x more messages than the free version, more file uploads, image generation with higher usage limits, and smarter data analysis—all on web and mobile platforms.
OpenAI aims to replicate its India success in Indonesia
This plan sits right between the free tier and the pricier $20/month Plus plan. It's made for users who want more power without breaking the bank.
After seeing subscriptions double in India, OpenAI is now tapping into Indonesia's fast-growing AI scene with this affordable option.
Competing with Google in Indonesia
ChatGPT Go isn't alone—Google's new AI Plus offers similar pricing with its Gemini 2.5 Pro chatbot, creative tools, Workspace perks, and cloud storage.
Both companies are clearly betting big on Indonesia's booming demand for smarter digital tools.