This Bengaluru startup is turning stethoscopes into smart devices

With over 400 doctors using it, AiSteth is on a roll

AiSteth's new device connects to a mobile app for anomaly detection and instant report generation.

Already used by over 400 doctors across India, it helps spot heart and lung issues, including non-communicable diseases.

While navigating tricky clinical trials and regulations, AiSteth is also teaming up with state governments to make quality healthcare more accessible in rural areas.

With India's stethoscope market expected to jump from $20 million in 2024 to $30 million by 2030, this tech could be a big deal for the future of medicine here.