ChatGPT Go now free for all Indians—How to activate offer

OpenAI has made its mid-tier AI plan, ChatGPT Go, available for free to all Indian users for a year starting today. The offer is now live, giving users across the country access to advanced AI features without paying the usual subscription fee of ₹399. The move comes as part of OpenAI's increasing focus on India, one of its largest and fastest-growing markets.

Plan details What's ChatGPT Go plan ChatGPT Go is positioned between the free and Pro versions of ChatGPT. It offers faster and more capable AI responses with usage limits that are 10 times higher than the free version. Subscribers can create images, upload files, generate longer conversations, and ask ChatGPT to summarize or analyze documents.

Enhanced features AI with memory capabilities The ChatGPT Go plan also comes with memory capabilities, enabling the chatbot to remember past conversations and provide more personalized responses over time. This feature is part of OpenAI's effort to expand access in a market that has quickly adopted AI tools. India is now OpenAI's second-largest user base after the US, with millions using ChatGPT for education, business, coding, and creative work.

Strategic move OpenAI's push to expand access in India The initiative also aligns with the government's IndiaAI Mission, which aims to build AI literacy and foster innovation across sectors. OpenAI is working with educational and civic organizations in India to ensure that access to AI goes beyond metro cities and into the wider digital ecosystem. Existing ChatGPT Go users in India can upgrade to the 12-month free plan without having to cancel or reapply.