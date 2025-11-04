Biggest and brightest supermoon in 6 years rises tomorrow

Prepare for a celestial spectacle this week! The largest supermoon since 2019 will grace the night sky on November 5. Astronomers say it will be one of the best times this year to see the Moon at its closest point to Earth. A supermoon event occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

Astronomical phenomenon Supermoon will be about 14% bigger and 30% brighter The upcoming supermoon will be about 14% bigger and nearly 30% brighter than a regular full moon. This is because the Moon's orbit around Earth isn't a perfect circle—it's slightly oval-shaped. So, sometimes it's closer to us, and other times it's farther away. When it reaches its closest point while fully illuminated by the Sun, we witness a supermoon.

Viewing tips Best time and places to view the supermoon The best time to view this supermoon will be at moonrise, just after sunset. In India, the Moon will rise around 6:00pm IST while in the US, it can be seen from early evening depending on local time and weather conditions. To get a clear view of the supermoon, head to a dark place away from city lights like parks or beaches.