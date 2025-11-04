Chrome can now autofill your driver's license, passport number

Chrome just made life a little easier: its Autofill can now store and fill out passport numbers, driver's licenses, and even vehicle registration details. Announced globally in early June 2025, this update is all about making those annoying government or insurance forms way less of a hassle.

No more copy-pasting IDs No more copy-pasting IDs every time you renew your license or apply for a visa.

Chrome's updated Autofill recognizes complex fields—like license plates or VINs—and fills them in automatically, aiming to cut down on typos and wasted time.

Everything is encrypted for safety Sensitive details like these are only saved if you say so, and everything's encrypted for safety.

Chrome will always ask before auto-filling this info—just like it does with payment cards—so you stay in charge of what gets shared.