Chrome can now autofill your driver's license, passport number
Chrome just made life a little easier: its Autofill can now store and fill out passport numbers, driver's licenses, and even vehicle registration details.
Announced globally in early June 2025, this update is all about making those annoying government or insurance forms way less of a hassle.
No more copy-pasting IDs
No more copy-pasting IDs every time you renew your license or apply for a visa.
Chrome's updated Autofill recognizes complex fields—like license plates or VINs—and fills them in automatically, aiming to cut down on typos and wasted time.
Everything is encrypted for safety
Sensitive details like these are only saved if you say so, and everything's encrypted for safety.
Chrome will always ask before auto-filling this info—just like it does with payment cards—so you stay in charge of what gets shared.
Chrome is now a leader in the browser space
While most browsers stick to autofilling addresses or passwords, Chrome's move positions it as a leader in handling a wider range of identity info online.
Paired with new AI features like Gemini and anti-scam tools, it's aiming to be both smarter and safer for whatever you need to do online.