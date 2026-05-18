India generated 1B+ images using ChatGPT Images 2.0: Sam Altman

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman , has revealed that Indian users have generated over a billion images using the company's latest tool, ChatGPT Images 2.0. The announcement comes as India emerges as a key market for AI tools, with users leveraging image generation for everything from portraits and social media content to creative edits and professional visuals.

Tool evolution How is Images 2.0 different from earlier versions? ChatGPT Images 2.0 is a major upgrade in visual creation, according to OpenAI. The model can handle complex visual tasks and produce accurate, immediately usable visuals with sharper editing, richer layouts, and thinking-level intelligence. It also features improved text rendering, multilingual support, and stronger visual reasoning capabilities to help users create more accurate and polished images across different formats and styles.

User guide How to use it OpenAI has made ChatGPT Images 2.0 accessible to all ChatGPT and Codex users. To use the model, one has to visit the tool's page and click on "Try in ChatGPT." A new page with different visual styles for inspiration opens up, including headshots, comics, 3D avatars, and anime, among others. Users can choose a style, upload an image they want refined, or recreate it using text prompts.

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Advanced features Thinking model in ChatGPT Images 2.0 OpenAI has also revealed that ChatGPT Images 2.0 is its first image model with "thinking capabilities." When a thinking model is selected in ChatGPT, the tool can search the web for real-time information, create multiple distinct images from one prompt, and double-check its own outputs. This feature allows for more accuracy and visual cohesion in image generation tasks.

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