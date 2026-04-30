India emerges as biggest market for ChatGPT's new image model

OpenAI has revealed that India is the largest market for its newly launched ChatGPT Images 2.0 model. The advanced text-to-image generation tool has quickly become a hit among Indian users, who are using it for more than just basic photo editing tasks. Instead, it has become an integral part of India's internet culture and is particularly popular among young users exploring identity, aesthetics, and storytelling online.

User trends 'Universal lighting,' 'Anime,' and 'Headshot' are popular trends OpenAI has observed that Indian users are heavily leaning toward self-expression and pop culture formats, rather than just workplace or productivity use-cases. The company highlighted several emerging trends with the Images 2.0 model in India. These include "Universal Lighting," where users turn everyday photos into dramatic studio-style portraits; "Headshot," which generates polished LinkedIn-ready profile images; and "Anime," transforming selfies into manga-inspired avatars.

Creative usage Other creative trends include 'Style Me,' 'Tarot,' and 'Blueprint' The creative trends also include "Style Me," which creates AI-generated fashion transformations and outfit concepts; "Fantasy Newspaper," designing fictional newspaper covers starring the users themselves; and "Tarot," crafting mystical card-inspired portraits and storytelling visuals. The model can even generate futuristic architecture, room redesigns, and visual planning concepts under the "Blueprint" category. It can also restore older or low-quality photos under the "Enhance" category.

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