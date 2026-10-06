ChatGPT launches file library that auto-saves uploads with size limits
Technology
ChatGPT just rolled out a file library, making it way easier to keep track of your stuff, think images, documents, spreadsheets, and even AI-generated files, all in one spot.
Everything you upload during chats gets auto-saved (with size limits: 512MB for most files, 50MB for spreadsheets, 20MB for images), so no more hunting through downloads.
Plus/Pro/Business users outside EEA/Switzerland/UK organize files
If you're on ChatGPT Plus, Pro, or Business (outside the EEA, Switzerland, and the U.K.), you can now organize your files right inside ChatGPT.
Files are sorted by type and easy to find or delete. Adding files to new chats is simple too: just grab them from Recent files or the library.
It's all about saving time and keeping your workspace tidy.