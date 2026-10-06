ChatGPT surpasses 1 billion monthly mobile users, Andreessen Horowitz finds
ChatGPT is dominating the consumer AI scene, now pulling in over a billion monthly users on mobile, according to a new Andreessen Horowitz report.
While Gemini and Claude remain neck and neck in paid subscribers (helped by Google nudging users to its AI plan), ChatGPT still holds a strong lead overall.
Consumer AI traffic monetisation gap persists
Even though loads of people have tried out AI tools, only about one in four actually use them daily.
Paid subscriptions are still rare too: just 4.5% of US consumers had an active paid personal subscription to ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude as of August.
The top 10% of spenders account for roughly half of all observed consumer AI spending, with these users disproportionately paying for coding, productivity and creative tools.
The report also points out that while engagement is high, there's a significant gap between traffic and monetisation across consumer AI platforms - so there's plenty of room for new ideas here.