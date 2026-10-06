ChatGPT surpasses 1 billion monthly mobile users, Andreessen Horowitz finds

Even though loads of people have tried out AI tools, only about one in four actually use them daily.

Paid subscriptions are still rare too: just 4.5% of US consumers had an active paid personal subscription to ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude as of August.

The top 10% of spenders account for roughly half of all observed consumer AI spending, with these users disproportionately paying for coding, productivity and creative tools.

The report also points out that while engagement is high, there's a significant gap between traffic and monetisation across consumer AI platforms - so there's plenty of room for new ideas here.