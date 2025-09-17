OpenAI says ChatGPT won't flirt with minors anymore

OpenAI has announced new policies for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT , to better protect users under the age of 18. The company said it is "prioritizing safety ahead of privacy and freedom for teens." The changes will mainly affect conversations involving sexual topics or self-harm. Under the updated policy, ChatGPT will no longer engage in flirtatious talk with minors and will have additional guardrails around discussions of suicide.

Alerts Alerting parents in suicidal scenarios The new policies also include measures for cases where an underage user imagines suicidal scenarios. In such cases, ChatGPT will try to alert their parents or, in extreme cases, local authorities. This comes after OpenAI was sued by the parents of Adam Raine, a minor who died by suicide after using ChatGPT for months. Character.AI, another consumer chatbot service, is facing a similar lawsuit.

Parental control 'Blackout hours' for underage users Along with content-based restrictions, OpenAI is also introducing a new feature for parents who register an underage user account. These parents will now be able to set "blackout hours" during which ChatGPT won't be available.

Technical challenge How will OpenAI separate adults from minors? Separating underage users from adults will be a major technical challenge for OpenAI. The company has detailed its approach in a separate blog post, saying it is "building toward a long-term system to understand whether someone is over or under 18." In ambiguous cases, the system will default toward more restrictive rules. To ensure an underage user is recognized, parents can link their teen's account to an existing parent account.