ChatGPT's Christmas surprise: Personalized Santa videos land in the app
OpenAI just dropped a hidden holiday treat in ChatGPT—a feature that generates a personalized Santa video for you.
Send a gift emoji (), snap or upload a selfie, and in about five minutes, you'll get a short clip where Santa greets you and sums up your year.
You only get one video per account.
How does it work?
The magic comes from Sora, OpenAI's image-to-video AI.
Once you send your selfie, Sora generates a custom video with Santa delivering a quick year-in-review and deciding if you've been "naughty or nice."
That verdict decides whether you get playful gifts or jokes—but you can't pick what shows up in the video.
Why should you care?
This feature blends chat prompts, selfies, and AI-made videos all in one place—making it super easy to create something personal (and pretty fun).
It's also a peek at how AI is making creative tools more accessible for everyone.