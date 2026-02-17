ChatGPT's new lockdown mode blocks web browsing, file downloads

Once it's on, a bunch of features get switched off: no live web browsing (you only get cached stuff), no Deep Research, Agent Mode, Canvas networking, or file downloads for analysis. You can still upload files by hand and make images. Web browsing is limited to cached content, so no live browsing requests leave OpenAI 's controlled network while in this mode.

Availability and how to turn it on

Right now, Lockdown Mode is available for ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu, Healthcare, and Teachers accounts. Admins can turn it on in Workspace Settings.

OpenAI suggests using it if you're dealing with sensitive data—but honestly, most people probably won't need it since some handy features are disabled.

It's available on those product tiers, and OpenAI says it plans to expand availability to consumer users in the future.