ChatGPT's new lockdown mode blocks web browsing, file downloads
OpenAI just rolled out Lockdown Mode for ChatGPT, aiming to keep sensitive info extra safe.
Announced in mid-February 2026, this new setting is all about blocking hacks and data leaks, especially for high-security users like execs.
A bunch of features get disabled
Once it's on, a bunch of features get switched off: no live web browsing (you only get cached stuff), no Deep Research, Agent Mode, Canvas networking, or file downloads for analysis.
You can still upload files by hand and make images.
Web browsing is limited to cached content, so no live browsing requests leave OpenAI's controlled network while in this mode.
Availability and how to turn it on
Right now, Lockdown Mode is available for ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu, Healthcare, and Teachers accounts. Admins can turn it on in Workspace Settings.
OpenAI suggests using it if you're dealing with sensitive data—but honestly, most people probably won't need it since some handy features are disabled.
It's available on those product tiers, and OpenAI says it plans to expand availability to consumer users in the future.