Why cheaper Chinese models are good for AI industry
What's the story
The emergence of affordable Chinese open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) models has rattled US investors. However, analysts believe that the decline in model costs will ultimately benefit the AI industry by boosting global demand for these systems. According to research firm Silicon Data's LLM Token Expenditure Index, which tracks both frontier providers and open-weight platforms, large-language model (LLM) inference prices per million tokens have dropped from over $2 at the beginning of June to $1.2 this week.
Price cuts
Response to cheaper Chinese models
In response to the emergence of cheaper Chinese models, several companies in the AI industry have reduced their prices.
For instance, OpenAI recently announced an 80% discount on developer pricing for its lightweight GPT-5.6 Luna model and a 20% discount on the mid-tier GPT-5.6 Terra.
This contributed to a severe AI stock sell-off last month, amid investor concerns that US hyperscalers were overvalued.
Future outlook
Long-term benefits of price reduction
Despite the short-term market fluctuations, analysts are optimistic about the long-term prospects of the AI industry.
They believe that increased competition and lower prices will ultimately benefit both consumers and enterprises using these systems.
"Competition is up and prices are down," Silicon Data said on social media platform X.
"This is good for consumer and enterprise users of AI (agents) and promotes much wider and faster AI adoption."