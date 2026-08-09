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Why cheaper Chinese models are good for AI industry
LLM inference prices have dropped significantly

Why cheaper Chinese models are good for AI industry

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 09, 2026
05:54 pm
What's the story

The emergence of affordable Chinese open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) models has rattled US investors. However, analysts believe that the decline in model costs will ultimately benefit the AI industry by boosting global demand for these systems. According to research firm Silicon Data's LLM Token Expenditure Index, which tracks both frontier providers and open-weight platforms, large-language model (LLM) inference prices per million tokens have dropped from over $2 at the beginning of June to $1.2 this week.

Price cuts

Response to cheaper Chinese models

In response to the emergence of cheaper Chinese models, several companies in the AI industry have reduced their prices.

For instance, OpenAI recently announced an 80% discount on developer pricing for its lightweight GPT-5.6 Luna model and a 20% discount on the mid-tier GPT-5.6 Terra.

This contributed to a severe AI stock sell-off last month, amid investor concerns that US hyperscalers were overvalued.

Future outlook

Long-term benefits of price reduction

Despite the short-term market fluctuations, analysts are optimistic about the long-term prospects of the AI industry.

They believe that increased competition and lower prices will ultimately benefit both consumers and enterprises using these systems.

"Competition is up and prices are down," Silicon Data said on social media platform X.

"This is good for consumer and enterprise users of AI (agents) and promotes much wider and faster AI adoption."

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