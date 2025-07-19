The research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Cell

Chemotherapy can accelerate the spread of cancer, says study

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:34 pm Jul 19, 202506:34 pm

What's the story

A recent study by a team of Chinese scientists has revealed that chemotherapy can actually accelerate the spread of cancer from primary tumor sites to distant organs. The research, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Cell, explains how this happens by waking up dormant cancer cells. This phenomenon may explain why breast cancer patients sometimes see metastasis in organs like lungs even after their primary tumors are successfully treated.