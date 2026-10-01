Chennai-based Rewin Health launches JADHU AI platform for disabled children
Technology
Rewin Health, a Chennai-based digital therapeutics company, just launched JADHU, an AI-powered platform designed to help children with disabilities like autism and ADHD practice daily life skills.
Using virtual reality and real-time monitoring, JADHU lets children rehearse things like grocery shopping or taking the bus right from their phone, tablet, or VR headset.
JADHU offers personalized sessions, anxiety tracking
JADHU creates custom daily programs after a quick assessment, offering two short practice sessions that focus on independence.
It even comes with a wearable sensor that tracks anxiety levels and adds calming techniques if needed.
At the launch event, officials highlighted how this technology brings therapy into everyday home life, something many families have been looking for.