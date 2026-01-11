Chennai startup is sending India's 1st satellite refueling mission to space
Chennai-based OrbitAid Aerospace is about to make history with AyulSAT, India's first satellite designed to refuel other satellites in space.
Launching January 12, 2026 on ISRO's PSLV rocket, AyulSAT will test out refueling and data transfer in low Earth orbit—putting India among just four countries worldwide with this tech.
How does AyuSat work?
AyulSAT features a special docking port (SIDRP), letting it connect and transfer fuel or power internally.
The plan: after launch, AyulSAT will demonstrate its refueling skills internally, and by the end of 2026, another "chaser" satellite will link up for a real demo of satellite-to-satellite refueling.
Why does this matter?
This mission isn't just cool tech—it helps fight space junk by making satellites last longer instead of replacing them.
It's also a big step toward India's goal of cleaner orbits by 2030 and opens doors for more sustainable space missions down the line.