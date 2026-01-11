Chennai startup is sending India's 1st satellite refueling mission to space Technology Jan 11, 2026

Chennai-based OrbitAid Aerospace is about to make history with AyulSAT, India's first satellite designed to refuel other satellites in space.

Launching January 12, 2026 on ISRO's PSLV rocket, AyulSAT will test out refueling and data transfer in low Earth orbit—putting India among just four countries worldwide with this tech.