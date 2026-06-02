Chennai's Agnikul Cosmos successfully tests fully 3-D printed Agnite engine

Agnikul's 3-D printing cuts build time

The Agnite engine is built in one piece from a super-tough alloy called Inconel, letting it handle extreme heat and stress.

Thanks to electric motors driving the pumps, it can ignite fast and adjust smoothly after stage separation, which means rockets can carry more stuff into space.

With support from IIT Madras, ISRO, and IN-SPACe, Agnikul uses 3-D printing to make engines in just a week instead of months, cutting costs and speeding up launches.

Their goal? Make on-demand satellite launches way easier for everyone in India's growing private space sector.