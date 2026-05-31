Chicago announcement: Daraxonrasib doubles survival in advanced pancreatic cancer
Technology
Big news from Chicago: a new drug called daraxonrasib has doubled the survival time for people with advanced pancreatic cancer.
In a trial with 500 patients, those who got daraxonrasib lived about 13 months on average, nearly twice as long as those on standard chemotherapy.
Daraxonrasib blocks growth across KRAS mutations
Daraxonrasib targets KRAS, a protein mutated in most cases of this tough-to-treat cancer.
It blocks cancer growth no matter which KRAS mutation is present, and researchers think it could help fight other cancers like lung and colon cancer too.
Dr. Rachna Shroff described the results as "These results are landscape-changing," and advocates are pushing for wider access so more patients can spend extra precious time with their loved ones.