Chicago announcement: Daraxonrasib doubles survival in advanced pancreatic cancer

Daraxonrasib blocks growth across KRAS mutations

Daraxonrasib targets KRAS, a protein mutated in most cases of this tough-to-treat cancer.

It blocks cancer growth no matter which KRAS mutation is present, and researchers think it could help fight other cancers like lung and colon cancer too.

Dr. Rachna Shroff described the results as "These results are landscape-changing," and advocates are pushing for wider access so more patients can spend extra precious time with their loved ones.