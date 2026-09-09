Anemic mothers give birth to children with smaller brains: Study
What's the story
A recent study has revealed that babies born to anemic mothers tend to have smaller brains. The research, conducted by scientists from King's College London and the University of Cape Town, found that key regions of the brain associated with movement, learning, and emotional regulation were particularly affected. These differences were first observed at one year of age and could potentially lead to cognitive problems when children start school.
Global issue
What is anemia and how common is it?
Anemia, a condition usually caused by iron deficiency and characterized by a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells, is common among pregnant women.
More than one-third of expectant mothers worldwide are affected, with the highest rates in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
The condition can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, and dizziness.
Research details
Scans revealed significant differences in brain size
The study followed over 300 mothers and their babies in Cape Town, scanning the infants' brains multiple times between three months and two years.
On average, the total brain volume of babies born to anemic mothers was 4% smaller than that of those born to non-anemic ones.
The differences were recorded in three specific regions: the putamen, caudate nucleus, and corpus callosum.
Cognitive implications
Differences could lead to cognitive problems
The gap between the two groups of babies widened over the first two years of life.
This suggests that these brain differences could persist into later childhood and potentially translate into more noticeable cognitive difficulties.
Earlier research in South Africa had also found similar differences in brain volume among toddlers and school-age children.
Anemia impact
Need for screening, iron supplementation during pregnancy stressed
The study's lead author, Jessica Ringshaw, emphasized that the differences observed were due to maternal anemia and not other factors such as household income or food security.
She stressed the need for screening for anemia and iron deficiency during pregnancy and suggested oral or intravenous iron supplementation where appropriate.
The research highlights the importance of addressing anemia among reproductive-age women to prevent potential cognitive difficulties in their children.
Health priority
Anemia reduction progress has stalled, says study author
Despite the World Health Organization prioritizing anemia reduction, progress has stalled over the past two decades.
Ringshaw stressed that "now more than ever, anemia needs to be placed at the forefront of public health efforts if we are to ensure that children are not only surviving but thriving."
The study was published in Brain Communications and used new MRI scanners that are cheaper and more portable than conventional machines used in hospitals.