Chime outage leaves thousands unable to access accounts in US.
Technology
On Saturday, Chime, one of the most popular payment apps in the US went down, leaving thousands unable to access their accounts or pay bills.
Outage reports spiked to over 6,000, especially between 4pm and 5:30pm ET, with frustrated users complaining that the app was not working.
Chime users hope for faster fixes
Chime has over 25 million users in the US and just crossed 9.1 million active accounts.
This outage was a reminder of how much people rely on digital banking, and how quickly trust can be shaken when things go wrong.
Many are now hoping for faster fixes if issues pop up again.