China advances robotic hands with government support for embodied AI Technology Jul 06, 2026

China is racing ahead in building robotic hands that work almost like real ones, a huge step for tech.

Thanks to strong government support for "embodied AI" and world-class factories, Chinese companies are making these high-tech hands more common.

As of last year, China had registered over 1 million robotics firms, and the market for dexterous robot hands jumped to $7.4 billion from 13 billion yuan the year before.