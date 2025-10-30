China aims to land astronauts on Moon by 2030

Zhang Jingbo, a spokesperson for the China Manned Space Program, confirmed that all research and development work related to the Moon landing mission is going smoothly. He specifically mentioned the Long March 10 rocket, lunar landing suits, and exploration vehicle as key components of this progress. "Our fixed goal of China landing a person on the Moon by 2030 is firm," Zhang said.

Crew rotation mission to Tiangong space station

China is also gearing up for a crew rotation mission to the Tiangong space station. The new team of astronauts, comprising Zhang Lu, Wu Fei, and Zhang Hongzhang, will launch from the Jiuquan launch center on Friday. The upcoming space station mission will also see four mice—two male and two female—accompanying the astronauts. The purpose of this experiment is to study the effects of weightlessness and confinement on these animals during space travel.