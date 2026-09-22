This is the world's first supercritical CO2-molten salt power plant
What's the story
China has started construction of the world's first utility-scale combined supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) power generation and molten salt energy storage project. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ruitan demonstration project was held at Huaneng's Bajiao power station in Yantai, Shandong province. The innovative facility is expected to be operational by next year.
Operational details
How the new power plant will work
The new power plant will use excess electricity from its existing coal power units to heat molten salt during periods of low energy demand.
This stored heat will then be used during peak energy demand hours to run a supercritical unit that generates electricity using carbon dioxide instead of steam.
The first phase of the project will include a 50MW supercritical unit and a 100MW (400MWh) molten salt energy storage system.
Technological advancement
Potential impact of this technology on energy systems
The Ruitan project represents a major step forward in China's efforts to develop more efficient and reliable energy storage systems.
By combining supercritical CO2 power generation with molten salt energy storage, the facility hopes to cut down on energy waste and bolster grid stability.
The innovative technology could revolutionize how we think about power generation and distribution, especially during peak demand periods.