China completes world's 1st large-scale demonstration at Hefei power substation

Quantum sensors at the station picked up tiny changes in electricity flow, temperature, and humidity, spotting problems way faster than old-school systems.

Diamond-based sensors also made energy tracking much more accurate, potentially reducing annual electricity measurement errors at the pilot substation by more than 500,000 kilowatt-hours.

On top of that, China's Origin Wukong quantum computer helped operators make quick decisions during peak demand while quantum encryption kept grid communications extra secure.

After this success, researchers want to roll out these upgrades to higher voltage substations and across more parts of the national grid.