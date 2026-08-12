China's hypersonic weapons can now use stars for navigation
What's the story
China's hypersonic weapons have gained a new navigation capability: star-based guidance. The development was led by the Guangdong Aerospace Research Academy and recently passed its final expert review. The project aims to provide an alternative to satellite systems like GPS, especially when they are jammed or fail. This breakthrough could make China's hypersonic arsenal even more formidable.
Technological innovation
Hypersonic weapons' navigation needs
The researchers at the Guangdong Aerospace Research Academy have developed a star-based navigation system that can work at hypersonic speeds (Mach 5 and above).
This is a major technological innovation, as hypersonic weapons are notoriously difficult to intercept. They usually need highly autonomous and precise navigation systems.
The new star-based guidance could provide such precision without relying on satellite systems.
Navigation technique
Celestial navigation explained
Celestial navigation, the method used in this new system, is similar to how sailors used sextants and the North Star before electronic instruments.
It tracks the natural, predictable movements of stars to calculate a vehicle's position and motion in space.
Unlike inertial systems that depend on ground stations or satellites, celestial navigation is completely self-contained and immune to external electromagnetic interference.
This makes it an ideal solution for hypersonic weapons' navigation needs.