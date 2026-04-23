China finds cerium-magnesium changesite mineral in meteorite on Chinese soil
Technology
China has discovered a new lunar mineral called Cerium-Magnesium Changesite in a meteorite that landed on its soil, the first time the country has found something like this.
The grains range from about 3 to 25 micrometers, and scientists say this adds an exciting piece to the puzzle of what the Moon is made of.
Glowing mineral could enable LED materials
This mineral glows under certain light, so it could help create better LED materials in the future.
It's packed with rare earth elements, magnesium, and iron, giving researchers fresh clues about lunar surface and interior processes and what goes on beneath its surface.
Plus, its unique structure could inspire new materials for electronics and energy right here on Earth.