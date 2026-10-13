China assembles 1,000 mathematicians to close AI gap with US
What's the story
China is gearing up to take on OpenAI and Anthropic in the artificial intelligence (AI) math race. The country has formed an alliance of over 1,000 mathematicians, led by Fields Medalist Shing-Tung Yau. The group was launched in Beijing last Sunday with a mission to integrate AI into advanced mathematical research. It is called "The Yau Laboratory Alliance for Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence."
Strategic move
Alliance aims to bridge the US-China gap
The newly formed alliance, which includes eight leading institutions, aims to bridge the gap between China and the US in using AI for cutting-edge scientific research.
"A year ago, I did not think AI was this powerful," Yau said. He described the advancement of AI in mathematics as a "tsunami" and stressed that Chinese mathematicians should embrace this technology instead of shying away from it.
Research goals
The group will develop AI models specialized for mathematics
The Yau Laboratory Alliance will focus on developing specialized AI models for mathematics, using the technology to generate conjectures and formalize proofs.
The group also plans to build systems with more interpretable reasoning.
This initiative comes after OpenAI's recent success in solving 377 math problems with its AI model and separately having cracked the Navier-Stokes Millennium Challenge.
Backlash
OpenAI recently released over 700 papers
OpenAI recently released over 700 papers detailing solutions to 377 math problems.
However, the company had to retract three papers the next day after discovering an error that invalidated an argument and affected two other related papers.
The move drew criticism from some mathematicians who said mathematical results require careful verification, clear explanations, and proper acknowledgment of previous work.