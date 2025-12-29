China is regulating human-like AI to prevent emotional manipulation

China 's cybersecurity regulator has proposed new rules to curb the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on human emotions. The draft regulations specifically target "human-like interactive AI services," and come just days after two Chinese AI chatbot start-ups applied for a Hong Kong listing. The proposed measures would be the first in the world to regulate anthropomorphic or human-like AI.

Regulatory measures Proposed regulations to prevent emotional manipulation The proposed regulations by the Cyberspace Administration of China would apply to any AI products or services that mimic human personality and emotionally engage users through text, images, audio or video. The rules specifically prohibit AI chatbots from generating content that promotes suicide or self-harm, engaging in verbal violence or emotional manipulation harming users' mental health. If a user explicitly mentions suicide, tech providers are required to have a human intervene and promptly notify the user's guardian or designated person.

Extra measures Additional provisions for AI chatbot regulation The draft rules also prohibit AI chatbots from generating gambling-related, obscene or violent content. Minors would need guardian consent to use AI for emotional companionship, with usage time limits. Platforms would be required to identify if a user is a minor even without age disclosure and apply settings for minors in case of doubt, while allowing appeals.