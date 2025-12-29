China is regulating human-like AI to prevent emotional manipulation
What's the story
China's cybersecurity regulator has proposed new rules to curb the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on human emotions. The draft regulations specifically target "human-like interactive AI services," and come just days after two Chinese AI chatbot start-ups applied for a Hong Kong listing. The proposed measures would be the first in the world to regulate anthropomorphic or human-like AI.
Regulatory measures
Proposed regulations to prevent emotional manipulation
The proposed regulations by the Cyberspace Administration of China would apply to any AI products or services that mimic human personality and emotionally engage users through text, images, audio or video. The rules specifically prohibit AI chatbots from generating content that promotes suicide or self-harm, engaging in verbal violence or emotional manipulation harming users' mental health. If a user explicitly mentions suicide, tech providers are required to have a human intervene and promptly notify the user's guardian or designated person.
Extra measures
Additional provisions for AI chatbot regulation
The draft rules also prohibit AI chatbots from generating gambling-related, obscene or violent content. Minors would need guardian consent to use AI for emotional companionship, with usage time limits. Platforms would be required to identify if a user is a minor even without age disclosure and apply settings for minors in case of doubt, while allowing appeals.
Safety measures
Security assessments and user reminders
The proposed regulations also call for security assessments of AI chatbots with over one million registered users or more than 100,000 monthly active users. Tech providers would be required to remind users after two hours of continuous interaction with an AI system. The document also encourages the use of human-like AI in "cultural dissemination and elderly companionship."