Why China has merged its crewed, uncrewed lunar programs

China is merging its crewed and uncrewed lunar landing programs into a single mission. The plan was announced by the China Manned Space Agency on Saturday after SpaceX 's successful launch of its largest and most powerful Starship. The integration aims to leverage decades of technical foundations and practical experience from crewed space programs and Chang'e lunar exploration missions.

Mission update Integration process and expertise Zhou Yaqiang, a senior engineer at the China Manned Space Agency, said that the integration process is going well. He emphasized that they are "combining experiences and expertise" from various missions into this new endeavor. The announcement comes amid rising competition in space exploration between nations like China and the United States.

Peaceful intentions Commitment to peaceful space exploration Zhou reiterated China's commitment to the peaceful use of space, in light of the US-China Moon race. He emphasized that China is not competing with other countries in space and its crewed lunar program is not influenced by external factors. "When Chinese astronauts land on the Moon in the future, this will be a great feat for all of humanity," Zhou said.

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