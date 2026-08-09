Robot dogs may guard China's research station on Moon
What's the story
China is planning to establish a lunar research station, and the country's leading spacecraft developer, the China Academy of Space Technology, has proposed an innovative idea. The concept involves using "robot dogs" as watchdogs for the station. These intelligent machines would patrol the area, scout for potential hazards, and assist astronauts in their search for scientifically valuable rocks on the Moon's surface.
Mission strategy
A lunar dream team
The proposed lunar exploration mission would involve a team of three astronauts working alongside these intelligent machines.
As they traverse the Moon's surface, one astronaut would guide two robot dogs across the terrain while another collects rock samples and conducts scientific research.
The third astronaut would stay inside a pressurized rover, coordinating the mission from within and controlling other robots as needed.
Resource management
Resource extraction and habitat preparation
The researchers also emphasized that robots would be crucial in extracting resources from the Moon and preparing it for long-term human habitation.
This includes tasks like harvesting water ice, mining minerals, converting lava tubes into living quarters, and constructing with local materials.
They would also perform routine tasks such as daily patrols and inspections, regulating air and temperature inside the station.
Emotional assistance
Companionship in space
Beyond their practical applications, these robotic watchdogs could also provide emotional support to astronauts.
They could engage in conversations with the crew, keep them company, and help alleviate the psychological stress of living in an isolated environment.
This aspect of the robots' role highlights their potential to improve the overall well-being of astronauts during long-term lunar missions.