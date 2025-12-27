How China plans to regulate AI that mimic human behavior
What's the story
China's cybersecurity regulator has proposed new rules to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) services that mimic human personalities and engage users emotionally. The move is part of Beijing's broader strategy to ensure the safe and ethical deployment of consumer-facing AI technologies. The proposed regulations target public-facing AI products/services in China that simulate human personality traits, thinking patterns, and communication styles.
Safety measures
Proposed regulations to ensure user safety and data protection
The draft rules mandate AI service providers to warn users about the dangers of overuse and intervene when signs of addiction are detected. It also requires these providers to take safety responsibilities at every stage of the product lifecycle. They must set up systems for algorithm review, data security, and personal information protection.
Psychological impact
Regulations address potential psychological risks of AI
The proposed rules also look at the potential psychological risks posed by AI services. Providers would have to identify user states and evaluate their emotions as well as dependence on the service. If extreme emotions or addictive behavior are detected, providers would have to take measures to intervene. The regulations also prohibit content that threatens national security, spreads rumors, or incites violence/obscenity.