Abandoned Chinese coal mines might soon be used for farming
What's the story
A team of researchers from Shanxi, a major coal-producing province in central China, has proposed the concept of "underground agriculture" in abandoned coal mine tunnels. The idea was published in the journal China Mining Magazine. The proposal is part of a larger effort to create a green and circular economy for China's massive mining industry.
Benefits
15,000 abandoned mines to close by 2030
The researchers noted that around 15,000 abandoned mines in China are expected to close by 2030.
These subterranean spaces, insulated from surface weather and natural disasters, offer unique advantages for agriculture.
The team suggested that existing infrastructure such as tunnels, power grids, ventilation systems, and groundwater at these mines could be repurposed to support agricultural facilities.
Feasibility study
Practical value in developing 'closed-environment farming'
The researchers also looked into whether key factors such as light, temperature, and water could support these farming operations.
They wrote, "With climate change intensifying globally, the stability and sustainability of traditional land agricultural systems are facing severe challenges."
The team emphasized that there is a lot of practical value in developing "closed-environment farming" to overcome these challenges.