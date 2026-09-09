China rejects US claims of distilling American AI models

China is pushing back against US accusations that its tech companies have been "distilling" advanced American AI like OpenAI's GPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini.

The US says firms like Alibaba and DeepSeek have been doing this on a big scale since late 2024.

But China's Foreign Ministry called the claims "unfounded," insisting their AI progress comes from "self-reliance and strength," and urging countries to work together for open, fair AI.