China rejects US claims of distilling American AI models
China is pushing back against US accusations that its tech companies have been "distilling" advanced American AI like OpenAI's GPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini.
The US says firms like Alibaba and DeepSeek have been doing this on a big scale since late 2024.
But China's Foreign Ministry called the claims "unfounded," insisting their AI progress comes from "self-reliance and strength," and urging countries to work together for open, fair AI.
US alleges Chinese mass-sharing premium accounts
This latest clash adds fuel to ongoing tech tensions between the two countries. The US also accused Chinese companies of breaking rules by mass-sharing premium accounts.
Expect this topic to heat up when President Trump meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month; AI governance is expected to be part of the talks later this month.