China, Russia, US pursue long-term bases at lunar south pole
China (teaming up with Russia) and the US are both eyeing the moon's south pole, not just for quick visits, but to actually set up long-term bases.
China's ILRS program wants a manned base by 2035, and its next Chang'e-7 and 8 missions will hunt for water ice at Shackleton Crater while testing how to build stuff using lunar soil.
The big idea? Use the moon's own resources, like making oxygen or fuel right there, to help astronauts stay longer.
NASA refocuses Artemis for 2028 landing
NASA isn't sitting back: it has updated its Artemis program to aim for a lunar landing in 2028 and shifted focus from orbiting stations to building an actual base camp on the moon's surface.
Both sides see the south pole as prime real estate because it probably has frozen water, which is super useful for future missions.
Bottom line: this new space race is all about who can live (and work) on the moon sustainably, not just plant a flag.