China, Russia, US pursue long-term bases at lunar south pole Technology May 22, 2026

China (teaming up with Russia) and the US are both eyeing the moon's south pole, not just for quick visits, but to actually set up long-term bases.

China's ILRS program wants a manned base by 2035, and its next Chang'e-7 and 8 missions will hunt for water ice at Shackleton Crater while testing how to build stuff using lunar soil.

The big idea? Use the moon's own resources, like making oxygen or fuel right there, to help astronauts stay longer.