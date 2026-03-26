91-year-old completes Resident Evil without any help

Yang Binglin, a 91-year-old Chinese gamer known as "Game Grandpa," has completed Resident Evil Requiem. Yang streamed his entire playthrough on his online channels, showcasing his skill and determination. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that he did it all without any external help or walkthroughs.

Strategy Unique approach to gaming Yang's approach to playing Resident Evil Requiem was unique. Instead of looking up solutions online, he kept a handwritten record of his progress. He used a regular notebook to map out the game's world, keep track of puzzle mechanics, and note important observations. This way, he methodically worked through the game using his own system rather than relying on trial-and-error or external input.

Professional influence Methodical problem-solving Before retirement in 1996, Yang worked as an engineer and scientific researcher focusing on oil and gas well systems. His professional background seems to have had a major impact on his gaming style, with each in-game challenge treated as a problem that needed to be solved independently. This methodical approach has made him stand out in the gaming community, especially among younger players who often rely on instant online solutions.

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Gaming journey Yang's gaming journey Yang's foray into video games began in 1996, the same year he retired. He has since developed a deep passion for gaming, especially the Resident Evil series. During his playthrough of Resident Evil Requiem, he avoided modern gaming aids and relied solely on observation, memory, and his handwritten notes. His notebook contained hand-drawn maps of levels, breakdowns of puzzles, and progress tracking charts.

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