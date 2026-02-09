The world's largest flying taxi can carry 10 passengers

Chinese start-up AutoFlight has unveiled the world's largest electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The innovative vehicle, dubbed Matrix, weighs five tons and has a wingspan of 20 meters. It comes in two variants: one for passenger transport and another for heavy-duty logistics. The Matrix represents a major leap in the eVTOL industry, which has mostly focused on smaller airframes weighing between 1.5-3 tons. AutoFlight's new model can carry as many as 10 passengers at once.

Regulatory developments China moves to set standards for domestic eVTOL makers China is moving fast to set standards for domestic eVTOL makers and operators as part of its broader push to dominate the low-altitude economy. Last week, 10 government departments released guidelines to establish basic standards by 2027 and over 300 standards by 2030. These will cover five core areas: aircraft, infrastructure, air traffic management, safety supervision and application scenarios.

Business strategy Shift in focus from cargo to passenger transport Founded in 2017, AutoFlight was initially focused on cargo transport. However, the company has now shifted its focus to passenger flights due to strong demand. Senior VP Xie Jia said that passenger aircrafts account for 70% of their total orders, even though certification is still in progress. He expects the company to secure certification for passenger usage within one or two years.

Certification process AutoFlight awaits full certification For commercial application, eVTOLs must obtain three approvals: Type Certificate for design, Production Certificate for manufacturing, and Airworthiness Certificate for individual aircraft. While AutoFlight awaits full certification, it has started taking orders for future delivery of its passenger aircraft. The company's earlier models include CarryAll (for autonomous logistics) and Prosperity (for air travel).

