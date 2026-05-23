The mission will be robotic

China to search for water ice at Moon's south pole

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:07 pm May 23, 202604:07 pm

What's the story

China's Chang'e-7 mission is set to explore the Moon's south pole later this year. The robotic mission will search for water ice and assess the region for a future research base. This comes after India's successful landing near the south pole in 2023 with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Chang'e-7 lunar probe was delivered to its launch site in Hainan in April, where it is currently undergoing pre-launch preparations.