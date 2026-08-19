Chinese start-up nails reusable rocket landing, joins SpaceX, Blue Origin

The Zhuque-3, a 66.1-meter stainless-steel rocket, lifted off from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China.

Its nine-engine first stage or booster successfully returned to a designated landing site in Gansu province, about 390km southeast of the launch pad.

This was LandSpace's second attempt at this feat with its engine-packed first stage of Zhuque-3.