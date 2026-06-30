This is China's biggest AI model trained on local chips

Training details

LongCat-2.0 was pre-trained using domestically sourced hardware

Unlike DeepSeek V4-pro, which only used domestic chips for inference, LongCat-2.0 employed these home-grown hardware components for both inference and pre-training. Pre-training is a more computationally intensive process where an AI model learns basic patterns from massive datasets. Meituan claims that LongCat-2.0 was built entirely on "large-scale clusters of tens of thousands of AI ASIC superpods," demonstrating its capability to "conduct frontier-scale training on alternative hardware platforms."